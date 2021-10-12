Weather Blog: Unsettled weather to finish off the week

Today expect a very similar forecast to Monday, just slightly warmer. High thin cirrus clouds with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 70’s, still about 10-15 degrees above average and the final day of quiet weather this week.

Clouds begin to filter in early Wednesday morning in the Saint Lawrence River Valley with a few spot showers or embedded downpours rolling east and working into the Champlain Valley just after lunchtime. Temperatures are slightly cooler in the low 70’s.

Thursday is an in between day with some lingering moisture and sprinkles, but also a few breaks in the clouds by afternoon and temperatures also in the low 70’s