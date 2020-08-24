Weather Blog: Unsettled weather ushers in fall-like temps

Today: Scattered showers & storms are riding along the international boarder early this morning, with another round of showers and storms bubbling up for the afternoon. Some storms could be on the stronger side of things with gusty winds and heavy rain. Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 80’s

Tonight: Showers wrap up and skies are partly. Another round of showers and storms rumble through just before sunrise Tuesday Morning.

Tuesday: Expect showers and a few rumbles of thunder to move through northern portions of our coverage area ahead of the noon time hour. Southern Vermont & the Upper Valley has to keep watch for strong to severe storms, some could feature damaging winds and heavy rain. Temperatures climb to the low 80’s and dewpoints fall through the afternoon into the 50’s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, crisp and cool. Temperatures climb to the upper 60’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley