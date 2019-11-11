Weather Blog: Update on Monday night/ Tuesday morning Snow

Today: Snow overspreads the region around lunchtime becoming widespread and beginning to accumulate in time for the evening commute. Temperatures climb to the upper 20’s to low 30’s with winds out of the North at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Snow continues, with spot transitioning into sleet and freezing rain as a warm front pushes northward. Storm transitions back to snow on the backside of the system coming down moderate to at times heavy, just in time for the morning commute. Winds out of the North at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: The morning commute will be a tough go, with snow coming down heavy at time crews will struggle to keep up with the storm. Snow begins to taper off to scattered snow showers by afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 20’s to low 30’s

Wednesday: A few lingering snow showers early, with a few breaks of sun by afternoon. Upper teens to low 20’s

Thursday: Partly sunny. Upper 20’s to low 30’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley