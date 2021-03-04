Weather Blog: Upslope snow event tonight into Friday

Good afternoon!

A broad area of low pressure parked over the northern Canadian Maritimes will slowly retrograde back to the southwest tonight into Friday, pivoting cold air back into our region on the heels of a brisk 10-20 mph northwesterly wind.

This northwest wind will also promote upslope snow showers, favoring northern and western facing mountain slopes across northern New York and northern Vermont, in two distinct rounds, tonight into Friday morning and then again Friday afternoon and evening. A very fluffy, powdery snowfall ratio of 20-30:1 will mean some more significant accumulations above 1000′, and especially above 2000′, with little to show for in broad valleys or throughout southern zones.







The temp tonight will drop down between 0-15°. With the increasing northwesterly wind, you should expect wind chill values to hover at -5° to -20° Friday morning. By the afternoon, under a partly to mostly cloudy sky (and with snow showers if you’re in one of those favorable spots) the temp rebounds to the mid teens to mid 20s. Friday night, becoming partly cloudy. 0-15° again.

The weekend is quieter, but still rather chilly for early March. Saturday and Sunday feature a partly to mostly sunny sky with a top temp in the 20s and a light west, then north wind of 5-10 mph. At night, the temp drops to between 5-15°.

Big and fast changes are in store next week! By Monday, we recover to the seasonable 30s. By Tuesday, we’re back into the mild 40s. Wednesday and Thursday, 50+° is possible. Stay tuned for more!

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault