Weather Blog: Very quiet forecast remains, some sunshine

SkyTracker Blog
Posted: / Updated:

Happy Saturday everyone!

Another very quiet day today with some sunshine. Clouds will increase slightly tonight, becoming on the cloudy side. We stay dry with winds north 5-10 mph. Overnight lows fall into the teens almost everywhere.

Sunday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs reaching into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Winds remain north at 5-10 mph. Clouds will increase again into Monday, however we stay dry. A dry and quiet forecast remains for most of next week. A few snow shower chances exist into Tuesday and Wednesday, otherwise just cloudy.

We track the potential for a wintry mix by Friday. Enjoy the quiet forecast and have a great weekend.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog