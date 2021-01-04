Weather Blog: Very quiet week

Good evening!
Stubborn clouds and scattered flurries or light snow showers highlight the forecast this week, with a noticeable lack of big storms. Here’s the day-by-day breakdown:
Tonight – Mostly cloudy with areas of fog and scattered flurries. Low to mid 20s. North wind 5-7 mph.
Tuesday – More clouds than sun. Scattered flurries. Near 30°. N 10 mph.
Wednesday – Partly cloudy. Near 30°
Thursday – Partly cloudy. Near 30°
Friday – Partly sunny. Mid to upper 20s.
Saturday & Sunday – Mix of sun & clouds. Mid to upper 20s.
Monday – Mostly cloudy. Near 30°.
Have a terrific Tuesday!
-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault