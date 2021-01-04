Weather Blog: Very quiet week

Good evening!

Stubborn clouds and scattered flurries or light snow showers highlight the forecast this week, with a noticeable lack of big storms. Here’s the day-by-day breakdown:

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with areas of fog and scattered flurries. Low to mid 20s. North wind 5-7 mph.

Tuesday – More clouds than sun. Scattered flurries. Near 30°. N 10 mph.

Wednesday – Partly cloudy. Near 30°

Thursday – Partly cloudy. Near 30°

Friday – Partly sunny. Mid to upper 20s.

Saturday & Sunday – Mix of sun & clouds. Mid to upper 20s.

Monday – Mostly cloudy. Near 30°.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

