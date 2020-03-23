Weather Blog: Wait I thought you said Spring?

Wait a minute… I thought you said spring was here!? We all know spring is not a prompt season around here, and usually doesn’t arrive when it’s suppose too.

As a skier, usually, I don’t mind these late-season flakes, because it means more time on the mountain, but this year it’s kind of making me sad! Anyone else with me?

If you couldn’t guess by my sad and sappy intro we have snow in the forecast!

We are starting off the day Monday mostly cloudy with a few flakes on the radar early, but rain and snow will overspread the region moderate to at times heavy between 4-9 pm this evening, especially in our southern zone. Winds are also blustery, out of the south at 15-25 mph, that creates a bit of a risk for power outages especially with the heavy wet snow weighing down the line.

This is all set and done by sunrise Tuesday morning, and we are left with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day.

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley