Weather Blog: Waiting on the cold front

We have been waiting for what feels like FOREVER for a less tropical airmass! And finally the day has come!

The cold front is excepted to pass through later this afternoon, as it rolls through a few scattered showers and storms bubble up but most are what we called garden variety, and pack very little punch other than a quick downpour and a few rumbles of thunder.

The heat is another story… Heat Advisories are in place for much of our valleys as afternoon high temperatures once again reach the low 90’s. The difference between yesterday’s 90 degree weather and today’s 90 degree weather is the humidity. With dewpoints in the upper 60’s and 70’s the air feels heavier and sends heat index values into the upper 90’s in our broad valleys. That’s why we are under a heat advisory!

Here comes the cold front!! Once it rolls through tonight, cooler and drier air begins to drain in from the north and west bringing a comfortable start to Friday as temperatures fall to the 50’s and 60’s overnight! Open up those windows!

Friday! Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures in the mid 70’s! WOHOO!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley