Weather Blog: Waking up to snow Thursday

The title says it all. More snow is just around the corner, but it makes for a slick Thursday morning commute. Following the snow, another blast of brutal, but short-lived, cold takes near and below zero for a few nights.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with light to moderate snow spreading southwest to northeast after midnight as an area of low pressure moves our way from the Tennessee Valley. The temp briefly dips into the upper to mid 20s with a south breeze of 10-20 mph.\

Thursday Morning – Widespread light snow (with a few, occasional moderate bursts) greets drivers through northern New York and northern and central Vermont and New Hampshire; with steadier, moderate snow through southern Vermont and New Hampshire. Towards mid to late morning, a warm nose over southern New England may push far enough north to provide Rutland, Windsor, Bennington and Windham counties (along with the Keene, NH region) with a mix of snow and rain. An icy glaze up to 0.10″ is possible. The temp briefly maxes out in the low 30s north and mid 30s south, before beginning to slide.

Thursday Afternoon – Colder, drier air arrives on the heels of a north wind of 10-20 mph. The temp begins to drop, into the 20s and teens by the evening commute. Widespread snow becomes more terrain-based, with most areas picking up 2-6″. An additional dusting to 1-2″ could be possible in upslope snow showers, with mountains maxing out between 8-10″ during the entire event.

Thursday Night – Clearing and cold. The temp drops to near and slightly below zero.

Friday – Slowly becoming mostly sunny with a high near zero and above by 5-10°.

Friday Night – Clear, calm and cold. Low temps bottom out in the single digits, teens and even possibly 20s below zero depending on latitude and elevation.

Saturday – Mostly sunny and rebounding into the teens to near 20 degrees.

Sunday – More clouds than sun with a few scattered snow showers. Low to mid 30s.