Weather Blog: Warm again Thursday, clouds and showers return

Good evening!

Our break from the Autumn chill continues with another round of afternoon temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. However, clouds increase and rain returns. Let’s break it down!

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Thursday – More clouds than sun with scattered, mainly light rain during the morning over northern New York and northern Vermont. It’s drier in the afternoon as the temp races into the 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night – A line of showers, totaling for most less than one-half inch, scoots by from west to east. The wind will gust at 20-25 mph. Near 50 degrees.

Friday – Slowly clearing. Mid 50s. Breezy northwest wind around 15 mph.

Over the weekend and into next week, we’re mainly dry and quiet with a high temp in the 40s to around 50 degrees and a nighttime low in the upper 30s to upper 20s.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault