Weather Blog: Warm again Thursday, rain Friday

Good evening!

Just as Tuesday was very similar to Monday, we have another one-two punch with tomorrow a near-repeat of today. Then, wet weather rounds out the work week as a line of rain trudges through west to east.

Big picture, an area of low pressure is moving north out of the Ohio River Valley and into the Great Lakes, where it stalls and retrogrades a tad tonight into Thursday. Off to the east of Nova Scotia, high pressure remains parked. Between the two, we’re caught up in a northerly surge of tropical air riding in on the heels of a south wind. That wind is a bit blustery tonight into Thursday, with gusts closing in on 30 mph occasionally. We remain just as muggy with dewpoints in the 60s and just as warm with a low temp tonight in the 60s and a high tomorrow afternoon back in the mid to upper 70s.

Finally, Thursday night, the low kicks an occluded front into eastern New York, which then crawls through Vermont and into New Hampshire throughout the day Friday. Out ahead of the boundary, we will find a narrow band of moderate to, at times, heavy rainfall totaling 0.5-1.5″. There may also be a brief uptick in the wind, taking on more a southeasterly orientation, gusting across the mountaintops at 50-60 mph with lower elevations finding 20-30 mph gusts. After again slipping into the 60s Thursday night, we hover in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees Friday.

Have a fantastic Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault