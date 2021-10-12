Weather Blog: Warm again tonight and Wednesday, few shower chances

Happy Tuesday!

It was another dry and sunny afternoon, but that sunshine was filtered at times with some mid to upper level clouds. Winds from the south 5-10 mph still helped us warm into the mid to lower 70s. Into tonight skies stay partly cloudy with lows mild in the valleys, in the mid 50s. Upper 40s are possible again in the NEK and Adirondack Mountains.

Wednesday will feature a sunny start with clouds working their way in late morning and early afternoon. This is as a weak system pushes through from the north and may help to produce a few isolated showers into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be warm however in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few spotty showers chances return again early Friday, but most widespread rainfall holds off until Saturday as a stronger system develops.

Have a great evening!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn