Weather Blog: Warm again Tuesday

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good evening!

Tonight – Mostly clear through midnight, then increasing clouds mainly across New York and the Champlain Valley. Low to mid 30s throughout cooler terrain, and 40s in the St. Lawrence and Champlain Valleys. Patchy river valley fog is possible by daybreak. Light south wind.

Tuesday – Partly sunny. 50-60°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night – Scattered rain showers of generally less than one-tenth inch. Low 40s.

Wednesday – Becoming partly to even mostly sunny. Low to mid 50s.

Thursday – Partly to mostly sunny. Near 50°.

Friday – Rain likely. Mid 50s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog