Weather Blog: Warm again Tuesday

Good evening!

Tonight – Mostly clear through midnight, then increasing clouds mainly across New York and the Champlain Valley. Low to mid 30s throughout cooler terrain, and 40s in the St. Lawrence and Champlain Valleys. Patchy river valley fog is possible by daybreak. Light south wind.

Tuesday – Partly sunny. 50-60°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday Night – Scattered rain showers of generally less than one-tenth inch. Low 40s.

Wednesday – Becoming partly to even mostly sunny. Low to mid 50s.

Thursday – Partly to mostly sunny. Near 50°.

Friday – Rain likely. Mid 50s.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault