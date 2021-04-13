Weather Blog: Warm again Wednesday, afternoon showers possible

Happy Tuesday!

Sunshine mixed with clouds have returned today, with highs peaking in the mid 60s for most. Tonight partly cloudy skies remain with lows, comfortable in the upper 30s and lower 40s, very similar to the past few night. Winds remain light.

Wednesday will feature some sunshine and clouds increasing into the overnight. Highs will once again be in the mid 60s with winds northwest at 5-10 mph. The warmer weather begins to come to an and as showers arrive late Wednesday and into Thursday. Highs late week will fall into the 50s under cloudy skies. Rain showers may flip over into some mountain snowfall Friday as cooler air works its way in, but exact totals and impacts are still being determined. Right now it looks around 4-8″ in locations above 1500 feet in the southern Greens.

The weekend forecast remains quiet, with some cloud cover giving way to sunshine by Sunday, as highs climb back into the 60s.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn