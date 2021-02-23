Weather Blog: Warm again Wednesday

Good afternoon!

Top temps today reached the mid to upper 30s across the board, and tomorrow that ‘outdoor thermostat’ takes us even higher into the upper 30s to low 40s. In between, tonight, we stall in the upper 20s to low 30s. Scattered light rain and snow showers highlight the overnight period, wrapping up by daybreak Tuesday with a 2-6″ across mountain peaks. Little to no accumulation is expected elsewhere thanks to the warmth, but roads may be wet or slushy by early Wednesday.

Tomorrow, along with the warmth, we’re quiet through the morning under an overcast sky. Rain and snow showers pop back up again by the afternoon, lingering into Thursday morning. Overnight low temp, mid to low 20s.

The work week ends on a quieter note with a partly to mostly sunny sky overhead both Thursday and Friday. During the day, we’re looking at a high in the mid 20s to around 30 degrees, with a chilly nighttime temp in the single digits by Friday morning. Friday night, increasing clouds. Teens.

This upcoming weekend is warmer with rain and snow showers returning once again!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault