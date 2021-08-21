Weather Blog: Warm and humid tonight, updated track on Hurricane Henri

Happy Saturday!

It has been a HOT afternoon with Heat Advisories in place until 7pm. Heat Index values have been close to 100 degrees in some locations. Make sure you are staying hydrated and in the shade if outside. Tonight we stay near 70 degrees for lows with partly cloudy skies and isolated showers tapering off. Then all eyes turn to Hurricane Henri.

As of 5pm Henri is at a category one strength with winds sustained around 75 mph. As of this evening model guidance is still all over the place, even with this storm expected to make landfall in just under 24 hours. Right now models are still hinting at a more western track, with the eye of Henri making landfall in central Long Island. The storm then slows down drastically as it moves inland as it begins to weaken. Current track can be found below.

Right now things are trending on the rainier side of southern Vermont and New Hampshire with 1-2″+ of rainfall possible – which could lead to some flash flooding. Rainfall moves in Sunday evening as lasts into the day on Monday. Winds do not look to be a major concern for our region as this storm weakens but gusts up to 30-40 mph are possible in portions of Rutland and Windsor Counties. An approaching cold front from the northwest will help to push Henri off to the east moving into Monday afternoon with only a few showers lingering early Tuesday.

We will continue to monitor the latest on Henri and bring you the most up to date information.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn