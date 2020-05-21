Weather Blog: Warm and sunny through the weekend

Good afternoon!

If you have spent this beautiful week indoors looking out, maybe stuck behind the computer screen daydreaming of the holiday weekend, I have some good news for you! The forecast is just about copy-and-paste right through Memorial Day.

Tonight – Mostly clear. Mid 40s to low 50s. S 5-10 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Thin, high clouds move in during the evening. Near 80°. SW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy south to mostly clear north. Near 50°.

Saturday – A backdoor cold front may allow for clouds to hang on, especially over southern counties, during the morning. But, overall, it’s another sunny day for most. Upper 70s. N 5-10 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s.

Monday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault