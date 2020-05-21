Weather Blog: Warm and sunny through the weekend

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Good afternoon!

If you have spent this beautiful week indoors looking out, maybe stuck behind the computer screen daydreaming of the holiday weekend, I have some good news for you! The forecast is just about copy-and-paste right through Memorial Day.

Tonight – Mostly clear. Mid 40s to low 50s. S 5-10 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Thin, high clouds move in during the evening. Near 80°. SW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy south to mostly clear north. Near 50°.

Saturday – A backdoor cold front may allow for clouds to hang on, especially over southern counties, during the morning. But, overall, it’s another sunny day for most. Upper 70s. N 5-10 mph.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s.

Monday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 70s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog