Weather Blog: Warm Friday, then much colder

Good afternoon!

The work week ends on a mild, breezy note with breaks of sunshine, before another cold front swings through early Saturday. Behind this boundary, the temp plummets as we gear up for another wet stretch early next week. As always, let’s break it down.

Tonight – A layer of stubborn, thin, mid-level clouds remains in place with a few spotty sprinkles through around midnight. Then, slowly, the sky will begin to clear. The temp bottoms out near 50 degrees with a nearly calm wind.

Friday – Clouds peel back yielding to a partly sunny sky – though we may remain overcast and thus, cooler, east of the Green Mountains. The temp stalls there in the low 60s, but inches closer to around 70 degrees elsewhere. The wind picks up during the afternoon to 10-20 mph from the south with gusts to 30 mph. Clouds roll back in again Friday night. Low 50s.

Saturday – A quick-moving front sails by during the morning. Without a ton of upper-level support in the atmosphere, expect only a broken line of mainly light pre-lunchtime showers. Rainfall totals for most fall under 0.10″, though an isolated 0.25″ total or two across higher terrain is possible. Mid 50s. South, then north wind at 15 mph. Saturday night, the temp plummets as the sky clears, dipping into the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Sunday – Here’s your best chance for sunny skies all week long! But, the sun does little to warm us. The temp reaches just into the 40s with a light north wind. Sunday night, a warm front approaches from the south bringing increasing clouds, though the temp still falls into the low 30s.

Monday – That warm front spells the beginning of another wet stretch right through midweek. If your commute takes you through northern higher terrain early, you may encounter some mixed wintry precip or snow before the warm air arrives changing all precip into rain. The details are still a bit vague this far out, but the picture will become clearer over the weekend. Consider this an early heads up! A solid 1-3″ is possible through Wednesday with several rounds of wet weather. The temp bounces between the 30s at night and 40s to low 50s during the day.

Have a nice Thursday evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault