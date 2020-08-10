Weather Blog: Warm & muggy start to the week

Today: Mostly cloudy to start, with a few breaks of sunshine by the afternoon. An isolated chance for an afternoon shower, as temperatures climb to the upper 80’s

Tonight: Any showers wrap up after sunset. Warm and muggy with overnight lows in the 70’s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny to start with scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. Warm and muggy with temperatures climbing into the low 90’s, dewpoints in the upper 60’s and heat index values nearing the upper 90’s

Wednesday: A few overnight showers, mostly cloudy to start with more sun by the afternoon. Temperatures climb to the upper 80’s

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Mid 80’s

Friday: Mostly sunny. Mid 80’s

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley