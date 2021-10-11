Weather Blog: Warm summer-like weather to kick off the work week

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Decreasing clouds (especially over the Northeast Kingdom where there partly sunny skies this morning) Otherwise beautiful sunshine, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70’s (about 10 degrees above average)

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with a few spots waking up Tuesday morning with patchy fog, morning lows in the 50’s

Tuesday: Spectacular sunshine, and a summer-like treat with temperatures above average in the mid to upper 70’s (about 10 to 15 degrees above average)

Wednesday: A few more clouds and a spot sprinkle or two, otherwise partly sunny with afternoon highs in the low 70’s

Thursday: Partly sunny, upper 60’s to low 70’s

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending

Trending Stories

Latest Coronavirus Headlines

More Coronavirus

SkyTracker Weather Blog

More SkyTracker Blog