Weather Blog: Warm through the weekend

Good afternoon!

The milder weather sticks around right into the upcoming weekend, the first official one of Fall. Temps will tumble again next week, accompanied by better rain chances. Let’s take it day-by-day!

Tonight – Partly cloudy with patchy fog possible, particularly in sheltered river valleys. Upper 40s to low 50s. Wind, nearly calm.

Friday – A front or boundary sits draped right over top of us, with cooler air along the Canadian border keeping temps in the upper 60s to low 70s. Meanwhile, most of our region is on the warmer side of that boundary, soaring into the mid 70s to low 80s. It’s partly sunny overhead with a slight chance for a stray shower or two. Most remain dry. Wind, light from the southwest.

Saturday – Mostly sunny for all, though clouds increase again by the afternoon. There’s once again a very slight chance for a light shower. Upper 70s to near 80 degrees. South breeze 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday – More cloud cover makes it a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day. Upper 70s to low 80s. Most remain dry, but it is a windy day, from the south at 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Early next week, Monday brings more clouds than sun with a few scattered, mainly light showers. Cooler, low to mid 70s. By Tuesday into Wednesday, rain chances are more promising as a strong front approaches from the west. It’s not a drought-busting rainfall and details such as timing and totals are hazy at this point, but fingers crossed we finally see some long-anticipated, much-needed soakers. Stay tuned through the weekend as the picture becomes clearer!

Have a terrific Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault