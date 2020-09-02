Weather Blog: Warm Thursday, cool weekend

Good afternoon!

The first of two cold fronts this week is approaching from the west. While it does bring scattered rain, we’re going to have to be patient on the cooler air. That arrives with front number two. Let’s break it down!

Tonight – A line of showers and thunderstorms forms out ahead of a decaying cold front west of the St. Lawrence River Valley. This line will weaken as it crashes into more stable air over our region. Still, expect scattered rain and perhaps a few rumbles of thunder between 6 PM and midnight, with a clearing sky towards daybreak Thursday. Some patchy fog may develop in the Adirondacks as the wind settles to 5-10 mph from the south. Mid 50s to low 60s.

Thursday – It’s mostly sunny early on, but thin, high clouds may increase late in the day as the second boundary approaches. This one passes without anything more than a few isolated sprinkles Thursday night. It’s a very warm day, though. Upper 70s to low 80s. South wind 5-7 mph. Thursday night, mostly clear to partly cloudy. Low to mid 60s.

Friday – Becoming sunny once again! Low to mid 70s. West wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny. We wake up in the upper 40s to mid 50s, then move to the upper 60s to low 70s by the afternoon.

Sunday – Still sunny. Upper 40s to mid 50s early with a top temp in the low to mid 70s.

Labor Day – We’re two-out-of-three with sunny days this holiday weekend. Look for more clouds here and a shot at a shower or thunderstorm. Mid to upper 70s. It will likely be a windy day, too, with gusts again reaching near 30 mph.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault