Weather Blog: Warm tonight, showers arrive early Thursday

Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone!

What a gorgeous day it was! Most of us dealing with wall to wall sunshine and highs peaking in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Sadly things start to change as we move into tonight, with a cold front approaching the region. Tonight overnight lows stay mild ahead of this front, only falling into the mid to upper 30s. As a cold front approaches from the northwest this will increase cloud cover tonight. Showers will arrive late and last into early Thursday morning.

By Thursday, temperatures stay in the mid 40s for most with showers lingering until around noon along with limited sunshine. Some rain showers may mix with snow showers in higher terrain. A second batch of showers is possible for very southern VT & NH by Thursday night and pre-dawn hours on Friday. Overall, rainfall totals remain less than a tenth of an inch. Behind this front it will be chilly, highs on Friday stay near freezing with winds north around 10-15 mph. Luckily, as we move into your first day of Spring on Saturday, the warmth returns along with sunshine as a large area of high pressure builds in.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn