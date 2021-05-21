Weather Blog: Warm weekend expected with shower chances

Happy Friday!

Another hot day today with Burlington reaching into the 90s for the second day in a row. Tonight we remain mild with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s. Winds stay south at 5-10 mph. A few spotty showers are possible early otherwise we are mainly dry.

Your weekend starts off partly cloudy with afternoon showers developing again. Wouldn’t rule out a spot thunderstorm but most action subsides by sunset. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to lower 80s. Sunday a cold front moves through the region bringing a better chance for showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Highs will be near 80 degrees Sunday. Behind the front we see high pressure build in which means a sunny start to the workweek with highs near average, topping off near 70 degrees.

Have a great weekend!
-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn

