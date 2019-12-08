Weather Blog: Warm, wet and windy next few days











Good Sunday evening!

Messy weather kicks off the new work week, with a brief period of wintry mixed precipitation early Monday morning, then a whole lot of warmth, rain and wind.

Overnight, a strong south wind kicks up to between 20-25 mph with gusts nearing 40 mph. The temp, initially steady in the 30s, will begin to climb. But, the question is how fast do our surface temperatures respond to the warmer air.

As light precip moves in after midnight, there will likely be a spell of freezing rain or snow from north-central Vermont into the Northeast Kingdom. An inch or two of snow may be possible in the NEK with icing of a few hundredths of an inch. Elevated surfaces, such as bridges or overpasses, and untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will be very slick. It sounds like a major Monday morning headache, but the good news is that any and all precipitation is initially very light with this system and from mid-morning to midday, we’ll make that transition from valley floors on up into higher elevations to plain rain.

The temp will soar into the mid 40s, where it holds nearly steady overnight and into Tuesday morning. There will be a few waves of rain during this stretch, that finally moves out Tuesday afternoon totaling around 0.25-0.75″, with close to 1.00″ through southern Vermont and southern and central New Hampshire. The wind, still blustery from the south, levels off at around 15-20 mph with gusts occasionally exceeding 35 mph.

Tuesday afternoon, a strong cold front comes sweeping through. This will likely set up a ‘flash freeze’ situation with standing water or puddles turning to ice very quickly. The temp will tumble into the low 20s and maybe even upper teens by daybreak Wednesday. Light accumulation could be possible over higher terrain as lingering moisture and the colder air combine for scattered snow showers. It stays chilly Wednesday only rebounding into the mid and upper 20s.

Have a fantastic Monday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault