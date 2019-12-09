Weather Blog: Warm, wet and windy

It’s a messy morning, with sleet and freezing rain creating some very slick surfaces through the commute. Thankfully our temps are on the upward trend, climbing into the mid 40’s by the evening and continuing to climb through the overnight hours.

Rain is becoming more widespread and moderate to at times heavy heading into the evening drive. Winds are also blustery Monday, out of the south at 10-20 with a few gusts making it to 30+ mph.

Overnight rain becomes more scattered in nature, eventually tapering off by Tuesday mornings drive. Through the day Tuesday, a few scattered lingering showers and sprinkles will eventually transition into a few snowflakes as temps fall from the 40’s in the morning, to the twenties overnight. This could create a flash freeze overnight, as temps fall below freezing.

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley