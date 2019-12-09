Closings
There are currently 13 active closings. Click for more details.

Weather Blog: Warm, wet and windy

SkyTracker Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a messy morning, with sleet and freezing rain creating some very slick surfaces through the commute. Thankfully our temps are on the upward trend, climbing into the mid 40’s by the evening and continuing to climb through the overnight hours.

Rain is becoming more widespread and moderate to at times heavy heading into the evening drive. Winds are also blustery Monday, out of the south at 10-20 with a few gusts making it to 30+ mph.

Overnight rain becomes more scattered in nature, eventually tapering off by Tuesday mornings drive. Through the day Tuesday, a few scattered lingering showers and sprinkles will eventually transition into a few snowflakes as temps fall from the 40’s in the morning, to the twenties overnight. This could create a flash freeze overnight, as temps fall below freezing.

Happy Monday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports

More Sports