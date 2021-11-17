Weather Blog: Warm, windy and wet Thursday

Good evening!

The temperature will climb tonight as a warm front races north through the region, ushering in a ‘balmy’ Thursday. Then, its counterpart, a cold frontal boundary swings through Friday with dropping temperatures and for some, snow showers. Here’s the breakdown:

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with scattered showers; mainly rain but light snow or a wintry mix including freezing rain is possible through midnight in the Northeast Kingdom, where our season’s first Winter Weather Advisory highlights the risk for up to 0.10″ icing in Essex County, Vt. and Coos County, N.H. The temperature slowly rises through the 40s on the heels of a south wind at 10-25 mph.

Thursday – The day starts out mainly dry, but overcast. By the afternoon, rain will spread from west to east across the North Country as our cold front arrives. The wind will settle to 10-15 mph and shift to out of the west northwest facilitating a temperature drop away from midday to early afternoon high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday – Rain will quickly come to a close Thursday night, with only a very brief changeover to snow over the mountains or in eastern Vermont as drier air fills in. Then, terrain-driven snow showers, both lake-effect and upslope could bring 1-4″ over higher terrain. Low 40s.

Have a great rest of the week!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault