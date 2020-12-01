Weather Blog: Warm with more rain showers for Tuesday

December 1st or September 1st? Well if you look at our climate averages, 53° is the normal low temperatures for September 9th, not the first day of Meteorological Winter!

Right now we’re currently smack dab in the middle of a dry slot that has developed within the low pressure system that brought us all of the heavy rain overnight, and right now is meandering over the Great Lakes.

That dry air isn’t hanging around for much longer as bands of showers push in from the south this afternoon, with an additional tenth of an inch of rain possible.

As cooler air filters in those rain shower will switch to snow showers, starting with the higher terrain of the Adirondacks with a few flurries possible overnight.

Then as we move into Wednesday the wind direction will shift to a westerly component wrapping around the center of low pressure bringing our region some light bands of lake effect snow all the way from Lake Ontario.

Accumulations will be pretty minor, most can anticipate a dusting to an inch, with the higher mountain peaks ranging between 1-3″

Snow will come to an end late Wednesday with much quieter weather moving in for Thursday. Temperatures have taken a hit, only climbing to the low 40’s

Happy Tuesday

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley