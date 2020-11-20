Weather Blog: Warmer air arrives Friday

Happy Thursday everyone!

After a mainly dry day today and mostly cloudy skies, warmer air will begin to move into the region. Winds will be breezy into tonight out of the south at around 15-25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies and winds will keep us warmer than last night, overnight lows falling into the 30s for most.

The mainly dry forecast remains into Friday as winds stay south at 15-20 mph. Limited sunshine is expected through the afternoon with highs peaking in the mid to lowers 50s for most. It does look like partly cloudy skies develop Friday night and into the start of the weekend. Lows to stay slightly warmer than average into Friday night, falling into the 30s to near 40 degrees for most. A few sprinkles and flurries are possible into Saturday, but all eyes are on our next system that looks to arrive Sunday night and into Monday.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn