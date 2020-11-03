Weather Blog: Warmer days ahead

Good evening!

We have one more chilly night in early November before more seasonable air arrives midweek, followed by a long stretch of above-average temps.

Tonight, the temp slides down into the low 20s for most, with some upper teens through colder terrain under a clear sky initially. Clouds will move in after midnight, with a slight chance for a few flurries over northern New York and northern and central Vermont through sunrise. No additional measurable snow is anticipated. With some melting today, any wet areas on untreated paved surfaces will likely refreeze. Drivers should expect patches of black ice early Wednesday. And be cautious walking on sidewalks or in parking lots, too!

Morning clouds dissipate tomorrow, yielding to a bright, sunny afternoon. The temp hovers in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees, near average for this point in the year. It is a breezy day (yes, another one) from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Mostly clear Wednesday night. Mid 30s to near 40 degrees.

Thursday is sunny early on, with clouds streaming in by the afternoon. Mid 50s to near 60 degrees. Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Near 50 degrees. Friday, mostly to partly sunny. Again, maxing out near 60 degrees.

The sunshine carries right into the upcoming weekend, as does the warmth. Top temps reach the mid 60s to even around 70 degrees by Sunday. Our next best chance for precip appears at this point to be Wednesday – and it’s likely rain. More on that as it gets closer!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault