Weather Blog: Warmer days just around the corner

Good evening!

What a beautiful start to the work week! Great sunshine, but still with that late winter chill. A pair of fronts swings through tonight bringing a quick bout of snow showers or even some freezing mist, before the big headline quickly becomes skyrocketing temperatures.

Tonight – Increasing clouds with a few snow showers, mainly over higher terrain to the tune of a dusting to 1″. Low to upper 20s. Light south wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday – Cloudy to start with a patchy freezing drizzle, then increasing breaks of sunshine by the afternoon, particularly throughout broad valleys and in central and southern counties. Upper 30s to low and mid 40s. West wind 5-10 mph. Tuesday night, partly cloudy. 20s.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny. Mid 40s to low 50s. South wind 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Wednesday night, increasing clouds. Upper 30s to mid 40s.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy. Low to mid 50s with a gusty south wind. Thursday night, a few showers. Upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday – Mostly cloudy with scattered showers totaling generally less than 0.25″. Low 40s to low 50s.

While the warm-up is welcomed by many, included sugarers anxious to kick off the maple season, there is the elevated risk of ice jams along larger rivers and smaller stream flooding, too. Poor drainage and low-lying spots need monitoring.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault