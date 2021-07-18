Weather Blog: Warmer into Monday, unsettled forecast remains

Happy Sunday everyone!

Scattered showers remain tonight with lows falling back into the 60s. Winds remain light from the north around 3-6 mph. Monday will feature some more sunshine, especially in northern portions of Vermont and New York. A few showers and isolated storms are possible into the afternoon as a low pressure system remains to our south and east. Highs peak back near 80 degrees.

Mid week remains unsettled as a frontal system moves through Tuesday and Wednesday. This will bring more shower and storm chances across the region. Highs will remain in the 80s Tuesday before falling into the 70s by Wednesday.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn