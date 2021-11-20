Weather Blog: Warmer into Sunday, showers arrive late

A sunny start to your weekend! But clouds will continue to increase this evening and tonight with a few rain and snow showers late. Lows tonight will fall back into the mid to lower 30s with winds south 10-15 mph. No real accumulation is expected from showers tonight, most wrap up by around 7am Sunday morning.

Sunday will feature some afternoon sunshine, otherwise cloudy skies and highs slightly warmer in the mid to upper 40s. Winds stay south 5-10 mph. Rainfall will arrive by Sunday evening and last into the overnight, with a wintry mix possible in the higher terrain. This is all ahead of a cold front that will eventually usher in a very cold airmass into next week. Highs into Monday stay warm, before falling into the 30s for highs by Tuesday.

Have a great weekend!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn