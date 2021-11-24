Weather Blog: Warmer Thanksgiving, rain and snow to end the week

Happy Wednesday!

A sunny and slightly warmer forecast returned today with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Tonight clouds being to increase with partly cloudy skies expected. Overnight lows will still be chilly however falling into the 20s for most. Make sure to bundle up late tonight or early tomorrow morning.

The warmer air makes a return for your Thanksgiving day! Highs are expected to reach into the mid to upper 40s with increasing cloud cover. I think we see some morning sunshine, but a cloudy afternoon with rain and snow showers developing by 6-8pm. Lows will fall back into the 30s as our next storm system enters the region. This looks to be a rain and snow event Friday and into Saturday with rain mainly in the valleys and snow accumulation likely in the higher terrain and even the mid slopes. Right now it looks like 6-12″ for the mountains, 4-8″ for the NEK, around 3-6″ for the mid slopes and a dusting to two inches for the valley areas. This means Burlington could possibly see its first inch of snowfall for the season.

Stay tuned for any changes in this forecast and have a great Thanksgiving with your families!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn