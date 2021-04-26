Weather Blog: Warmer Tuesday, showers arrive mid week

Happy Monday!

Clouds have been slow to move out this afternoon in central and northern Vermont with many locations seeing just a few pokes of sunshine. Winds remain breezy from the northwest with temperatures chilly only in the 40s for many. Tonight mostly clear skies develop with overnight lows in the 30s with wind chill values in the 20s at times. There is a Red Flag Warning in place for portions of New Hampshire until 7pm this evening as the fire weather threat remains high.

Tuesday will feature some sunshine to start but afternoon cloud cover moves in as our next weather maker arrives from the west. Highs on Tuesday will be warmer however, peaking in the lower 60s. We do remain seasonable into mid week but the cloud cover and rain chances limits temperatures from climbing too much. Wednesday afternoon rain showers develop, with the same chance into Thursday and Friday.

The weekend right now looks to begin on a cloudy note with sunshine by Sunday and highs in the 50s to near 60 degrees. – Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn