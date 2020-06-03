Weather Blog: Warmer with more sun late week

Good evening!

Though there have certainly been sunny moments in the last few days, it has been overall a very dreary stretch with on-and-off rain and cooler than average temps. That all changes for Thursday and Friday with Mother Nature sending us some needed Vitamin D and a jump up on the thermometer.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy with scattered showers through around 10 PM, then tapering off by midnight. Areas of fog may form by daybreak, particularly in spots that pick up some rainfall. Mid 40s to mid 50s.

Thursday – Stubborn clouds linger early, but gradually more and more sunshine shows up. Mid to upper 70s, even nearing 80 degrees. Wind, light from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Mid to upper 80s. Light south wind.

Saturday – A cold front will begin diving south Friday night, bringing scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm or two. Rain may linger into Saturday and clouds will certainly stick around during the first half of the weekend. Mid to upper 70s.

Sunday – Mostly sunny. Mid 60s to near 70 degrees.

Have a terrific Thursday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault