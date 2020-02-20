Weather Blog: Warming through the weekend

Good evening!

We have one more frigid night to get through before a warming trend carries us through the weekend. Let’s take it day-by-day.

Tonight – The temp will plummet (not that it has that far to fall from) into the single digits above and below zero with a light and variable wind, under a clear sky. Not a fan of the deep freeze? We’ll work our way out of it gradually, into the weekend early next week.

Friday – Enjoy another bluebird day, this time without the relentless shiver. The temp reaches into the 20s with a light south wind of 5-15 mph.

Friday Night – Under a mostly clear sky, with a few passing clouds, the temp dips into the upper teens to low 20s.

Saturday – There will be bouts of sunshine throughout the weekend, but Saturday carries a slight chance for some passing clouds along the international border. An isolated flurry or two may be possible over northern higher terrain, but most remain quiet and dry. And, the farther south you are, the more sunshine you’re soaking up! Low to mid 30s. Light south wind.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy. Mid to low 20s.

Sunday – Overall, there are more clouds hanging around, but I still think we eke out some sunshine, too. It’s a warmer day, regardless, with a high in the mid to upper 30s, even closing in on 40 degrees in broad valleys!

Have a great Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault