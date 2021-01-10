Weather Blog: Warming trend arrives into next week

Happy Sunday everyone!

Yet another day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds along with dry conditions. Highs today peaked in the mid to upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Tonight we stay mostly cloudy with winds south 5-10 mph. Temperatures will fall close to where they were last night in the mid to upper teens.

As we move into Monday, we see some pokes of sunshine, but by the evening we stay cloudy with even a few spotty snow showers possible. Highs on Monday peak near freezing with winds remaining south at 5-10 mph. Into mid week we stay cloudy but mainly dry as temperatures start to warm. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be back in the mid 30s with highs near 40 by Friday.

Our next chance for rain/snow looks to arrive Thursday night and into Friday. Have a wonderful weekend and upcoming week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn