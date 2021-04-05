Weather Blog: Warming trend into mid week, staying dry

Happy Monday everyone!

After a gorgeous Easter weekend, the sunshine has returned to start the workweek. While some clouds will creep their way into the forecast tonight, we stay dry with overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 30s for most. The warming trend also continues into the workweek.

Tuesday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs once again peaking in the mid 50s. Winds will be light out of the north at 5-10 mph. The warming trend kicks into high gear as we move into mid week, with highs on Wednesday back near 60 degrees and even in the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week. An extended dry period remains too, which will mean a high risk for fire weather, so I would advise against any burning. A Red Flag Warning is in place for portions of Vermont until 7pm Monday.

Have a great week!

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn