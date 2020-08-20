Weather Blog: Warming up again

Good afternoon!

This morning brought the coolest temps in over two months for many. It was certainly a tease of the next season waiting in the wings.

But, for now, we’re warming back up with humidity and rain chances taking center stage.

Tonight, clouds roll in across northern counties with a chance for a brief, passing shower overnight into early Friday morning. Those rain chances are highest near the Canadian border. Northern New York and northern Vermont bottom out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Meanwhile, the farther south you are, the clearer the sky remains with a slightly cooler nighttime temp reaching the low to mid 50s. Wind, light from the south.

Friday, that split forecast persists with more cloud cover north and more sunshine south. After that first round of morning showers trails off towards lunchtime, we’ll be watching a second round firing off mid to late afternoon. Here, there’s the opportunity for an isolated thunderstorm capable of producing heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Showers (and thunderstorms) remain widely scattered to isolated, so it’s no guarantee of rain. It begins warming up once again, too, with a high temp approaching 80° and more humidity thanks to dewpoints climbing into the low to mid 60s.

This weekend remains unsettled with a chance for showers or afternoon thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday. It’s hardly a washout, however, and there will be plenty of sunny moments. The warmth and mugginess are here to stay with top temps in the low to mid 80s.

Have a terrific evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault