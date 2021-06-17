Weather Blog: Warming up Friday

Good afternoon!

Another picture-perfect early June day wraps up Thursday evening under a mostly clear sky with the temp falling to between the mid 40s and mid 50s. Broad, north-south oriented valleys stay the mildest as a south breeze kicks up to between 10-15 mph overnight and into Friday. That will help us tap into a warmer, muggier airmass. The temp reaches the upper 70s to low 80s as dewpoints inch into the upper 50s and near 60 degrees. Clouds will gradually roll back in from west to east with a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm by the afternoon in New York. Scattered showers will meander into Vermont and New Hampshire overnight into Saturday morning. Then, Saturday afternoon, a decaying cold front approaches with likely a line of storms; some of which could be strong to severe capable of producing hail and/or strong wind gusts. Quieter for Father’s Day. Sunday is partly sunny. Low 80s both days.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault