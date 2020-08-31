Weather Blog: Warming up through midweek

Good afternoon!

After cooler weather stuck around through the weekend, we’re warming up to kick off September. 80° returns along with a bit humidity and a few chances for showers. Here’s the breakdown!

Tonight – Mostly clear at first, with scattered clouds streaming in after midnight. Warmer than last night with most in the 50s, though some upper 40s may pop up east of the Green Mountains where our blanket of clouds shows up last.

Tuesday – It’s mostly to partly cloudy over New York with a slight chance for a brief sprinkle – and mostly to partly sunny over Vermont and New Hampshire. Everyone is a tad warmer, in the mid to upper 70s, seasonable for early September, with dewpoints in the 50s making it feel a tad more humid. South wind 10-15 mph.

Wednesday – Look for more clouds than sun with scattered rain. Most showers are light with rain totaling 0.25-0.5″, but it is very hit-or-miss. Near 80° with dewpoints in the lower 60s. It’s a tad breezy, too, south wind 10-20 mph. Gusts in the Champlain Valley may hit 35 mph.

Have a terrrific Tuesday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault