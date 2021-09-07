Weather Blog: Warming up Wednesday with afternoon downpours and storms

Happy Tuesday!

After a somewhat rainy end to the holiday weekend, sunny skies and dry conditions returned today. Highs this afternoon peaked in the mid to lower 70s with light winds. Tonight skies stay partly to mostly clear with lows in the 50s to near 60 degrees. A cold front approaches from the west, this will begin to usher in warmer and more sticky air for Wednesday.

Waking up Wednesday will feature some sunshine but increasing cloud cover. Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s as winds become breezy from the south at 10-20mph with gusts up to 30mph possible. As this cold front moves through, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms are possible from around 4pm until 10pm. With the slow movement of this front, 0.5″-1.5″ of rainfall is possible in some locations as these training storms build behind each other. This could lead to some localized flash flooding. Lows fall near 60 degrees as showers taper off late. A few showers last into Thursday otherwise we gradually clear out into Thursday and Friday.

Have a great evening!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn