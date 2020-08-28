Weather Blog: Waterlogged weekend forecast

It’s a lovely finish to the week, most folks are waking up to partly to mostly sunny skies, aa few more clouds over the Adirondacks.

We stay partly to mostly sunny with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s Friday.

Clouds will increase overnight ahead of two systems- a waterlogged low pressure system cruising in off of the Great Lakes, and the remnants of Laura (which is now a tropical depression and also very moisture rich).

Rain is waking us up early Saturday Morning, with moderate to at times heavy downpours. After brief break around noon time Saturday, it’s another round of showers and embedded thunderstorms, some could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy tropical downpours.

Rain finally wraps up after sunset, after putting down 1-2″ of water on many drought ridden communities… it’ll be a welcome gulp of water!

A northwest wind on the backside of Saturday’s messy weather will keep the clouds and shower chances for Sunday, with sunshine back into the forecast for Monday!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley