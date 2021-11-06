Weather Blog: We turn clocks back tonight, warmer temperatures arrive next week

Happy Saturday!

Sunshine remains this evening with temperatures falling back into the 20s and 30s tonight. Skies will be sunny an clear on Sunday as winds stay south 5-10 mph. This will allow for us to warm us nicely into the lower 50s. An even warmer forecast looks likely along with sunshine for Monday and Tuesday as temps climb into the 50s to near 60 degrees. ALSO: a reminder we turn our clock back tonight so we gain an hour of sleep. But sunset goes from around 5:30pm to 4:30 pm on Sunday.

Mid week we do track rain chances with the highest chance being Friday and into early Saturday of next weekend. The timeline on those could change however so stay tuned.

– Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn