Weather Blog: Weak cold front arrives late Monday

Good afternoon!

A few rounds of scattered thunderstorms pop up Monday afternoon, especially throughout Vermont and New York’s North Country. Then, overnight, a cold front sinking south provides an additional chance for showers through southern counties by daybreak. This front doesn’t take the heat away, but it will help give us a reprieve from the humidity.

Monday Evening & Night – A pre-frontal trough provides a couple rounds of scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly over northern New York and northern Vermont. The best instability and fuel for strong to severe storms is found just north of the border, but some major soakers with occasionally gusty wind and lightning should be expected nonetheless. Most thunderstorms fizzle out with sunset, but an isolated overnight shower is not out of the question. Partly cloudy overnight. Muggy and warm, near 70 degrees.

Tuesday – The actual cold front itself sinks south overnight and by daybreak Tuesday is likely the focus for another round of rain, favoring central and southern Vermont and New Hampshire this time. As the front moves into southern New England by mid-morning, morning clouds will begin to break apart and the humidity will trail off as dewpoints nosedive from the low 70s and upper 60s into the low 50s. Despite the break from the sticky, soupy feel, it’s still a very hot day with a top temp in the upper 80s. Southwest breeze around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny with a handful of terrain-driven afternoon showers and thunderstorms; sort of the ‘garden variety’ summertime convection. Mid to upper 80s. South 5-10 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny with a chance for an occasional shower – but no promise of drought-busting rain by any means. Upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday – Mostly sunny. Low to mid 80s.

Have a wonderful evening!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault