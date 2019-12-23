Weather Blog: Weak cold front sweeps through tonight











Good morning!

We’re kicking off this holiday week on a warm note with the temp soaring into the low 40s north, to near 50 degrees along the Massachusetts border. That’s paired with a south wind of 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Throw in a little sunshine, and unfortunately, we may be erasing those hopes of a White Christmas in areas that do not have a substantial snowpack.

We’re not quite to the sunshine everywhere right from the get-go today. There are some low clouds and areas of fog hanging around, and as a result, an Air Quality Alert is in place for some. Those with breathing sensitivities may notice the stagnant air, but that south wind and sunshine should help alleviate any issues towards mid to late morning.

Clouds will fill in by the afternoon with an approaching cold front on deck. That front passes without a lot of fanfare, but there may be a handful of sprinkles and flurries. Northern higher terrain could see up to one-half inch of snow. Nighttime temps dip into the upper teens to mid and low 20s.

Tuesday, clouds clear early with some sunshine on the way. Upper 20s to near 30 degrees with a light north wind 5-10 mph. Santa and his reindeer have the green light Tuesday night with a partly cloudy sky and temps in the teens. Christmas Day, partly cloudy. Comfortably cool, low to mid 30s.

Have a fantastic Monday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault