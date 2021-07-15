Weather Blog: Weak front arrives Friday

Good evening!

Thursday was easily the pick-of-the-week with beautiful summer weather. We’re moving back to a cloudier, more unsettled pattern (one we’ve become well-acquainted with this summer) just in time for the weekend. Tonight, a weak cold front moves closer, poised to drop south on Friday. Clouds increase tonight with the temp stalling near 70 degrees. The wind is brisk from the south at 10-20 mph, with gusts to 30 mph, keeping any fog development likely at bay. An isolated shower or t’storm may cruise through northern counties overnight. Tomorrow starts out sunny south (and may end sunny north) but features overall more cloud cover with a few spot showers possible. Upper 70s to mid 80s. That south breeze shifts to out of the northwest, then settles.

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault