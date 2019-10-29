Weather Blog: Weak front provides light rain Wednesday; significant rain expected for Halloween

COLCHESTER, V.T. (WVNY/WFFF) — Hello folks, Torry Gaucher here, only a select few were able to enjoy the sunshine during Tuesday afternoon, satellite showed where the clear skies were and where the clouds were. Unfortunately, the clouds are returning late Tuesday as a weak cold front arrives.

The front will bring in more clouds and allow for a few spotty rain showers starting early Wednesday morning. The front will slowly sag south during the day, this will allow for a wide window of spotty showers. Ahead of the front, our wind direction will be out of the south, allowing for warmer air to once again reach far north as the southern townships of Quebec. Behind the front, we cool back off into the upper 40s and low 50s. It’s not a terribly strong front.

As for Halloween, our next system will move up out of the mid-west giving us scattered rain during Thursday morning and early afternoon (as a warm front lifts north). While we are in the ‘warm sector’ of this storm temperatures will bounce back into the upper 50s and low 60s (average afternoon highs is in the low 50s)!

The timing for the leading edge of the cold front still looks to be late afternoon and early evening. During the prime trick-or-treating hours. Rain will become heavy at times during Thursday evening. The National Weather Service has already mentioned the monitoring of rivers for rising water levels. The latest guidance suggests that we could receive between 1-2″ of rain between Thursday and Friday morning.

As the cold front moves east Friday morning our attention will still be on our rivers, but, it will also be on the wind! Our forecast models are indicating the likelihood of strong gusty winds across the Saint Lawrence River Valley and northern Adirondack Mountains. While it won’t be as windy, it will still be rather gusty in eastern Vermont. Wind gusts could reach up to 50mph, leading to isolated power outages.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, dry, and mild. Overnight low: upper 40s to mid-50s. Wind: South 10mph

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, as a weak cold front moves east. Isolated light showers are possible. Afternoon high: upper 50s to low 60s. Wind: South to North 5-8mph

Wednesday Night: Spot showers, will become more numerous by early Thursday morning. Overnight low: mid to the upper 40s. Wind: Light & Variable

Halloween: Cloudy with scattered rain, becoming widespread and heavy during the afternoon/evening. Afternoon high: upper 50s to low 60s. Wind: South 10-15mph.

Friday: Rain comes to an end during the first half of the day, rainfall between 1-2″ (from Thursday to Friday morning). Be mindful of area rivers and streams for sharp rises. Becoming windy late morning across northern New York, with wind gusts to 50mph. Breezy conditions will extend into western Vermont, but, not at the same magnitude as northern New York. A few power outages aren’t out of the question. Afternoon high: low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny and cool. Morning temperatures start in the 20s and 30s and climb to mid and upper 40s.

Sunday: A weak disturbance passes allowing for light rain and a few mountain snow showers.

Have a great night,

-Meteorologist Torry Gaucher

