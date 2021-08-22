Weather Blog: Weakening Henri poses flood threat Monday across southern Vt., N.H.

Good evening!

Henri made landfall just after noon Sunday near Westerly, R.I. as a tropical storm with estimated sustained winds of 60 mph. A 70 mph gust was recorded in the Block Island Sound. Ever since, the storm has been weakening due to interaction with land and dry air over northern New York and northern Vermont. As of the 8 PM National Hurricane Center Advisory, we had a 35 mph storm drifting west-northwest. The pivot or turn to the northeast will happen overnight as Henri deteriorates further into a remnant low.

That does not mean we are out-of-the-woods. As the remnant low passes over southern Vermont Monday afternoon, scattered downpours and thunderstorms will bubble up thanks to daytime heating. Because of the soupy tropical air mass, that rain could be torrential and total 1-3+”.

The ground is already so saturated in southern zones, due to a wet summer and the recent remnants of Fred, that flooding is a real risk. The Otter Creek, Saxtons and Williams Rivers are all forecast to reach minor flood stage. Smaller streams may jump their banks and flash flooding in steep terrain or low-lying areas is possible. Rain will trail off Monday evening (which is when those major rivers crest) and quieter, but very hot weather takes hold midweek.

Outside of southern Vermont and southern New Hampshire, it’s a partly cloudy night and a partly sunny day tomorrow with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. The temp falls to near 70° tomorrow, then reaches into the upper 70s to low 80s tomorrow. Tuesday, becoming sunny. Mid 80s. Wednesday and Thursday, mostly sunny. Upper 80s to around 90°. Thursday, a strong cold front slides through with a chance for severe thunderstorms. Then, cooler and sunnier again Friday; mid to upper 70s.

Have a great Sunday night!

-Skytracker Chief Meteorologist Amanda Thibault